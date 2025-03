The Rock Port High School Junior/Senior Prom will be this Saturday, March 29, 2025. This year’s theme is “Meet Me at Midnight.” The community is invited to attend the promenade at the Atchison County Memorial Building, starting at 7:00 p.m. Prom will follow at the White Barn, Rock Port.

After Prom festivities will be held at The Bowlero (formerly The Mark) in Elkhorn, Nebraska.