The Rock Port High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in the high school gym. Honor class pictures will be taken at 1:30 p.m. (oldest to youngest). Cake, nuts, mints, and bottled water will be served. Free-will donations will be taken at the door.

Please reserve your seats by calling Bank Midwest (660-744-6262) or Citizens Bank & Trust (660-744-5333) any time after April 1. You can also visit the Rock Port Alumni Association Facebook page and comment with the number of seats to reserve and your year of graduation.

This year’s honor classes are: 70 year – Class of 1955, 60 year – Class of 1965, 50 year – Class of 1975, 40 year – Class of 1985, 30 year – Class of 1995, 25 year – Class of 2000, 20 year – Class of 2005, 10 year – Class of 2015, Graduates – Class of 2025. All RPHS alumni and their guests are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Members of the Alumni Banquet Committee are: Lynn (Bailey) Hunter, Marlene (Walter) Demott, Malisa (Groff) Linthicum, Jennifer (Umbarger) Vogler, and Eric Chamberlain.