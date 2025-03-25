The University of Missouri Extension will hold 16 class sessions on Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention. Attendees will learn a series of gentle, pain-free movements to improve balance, strength, flexibility, and stamina. The class sessions will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 1 to May 21, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Tarkio Tech, 404 N. 13th St., Tarkio. The cost is $20 (a facility fee for Tarkio Tech). The regular $50 class fee is covered by grant funding from Young at Heart Resources for those age 60 and older.

To register, call the Nodaway County Extension Office at 660-582-8101.

For more information or for ADA accommodations, contact Debbie Bennett, bennettdl@missouri.edu or 660-582-8101.