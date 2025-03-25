Tarkio FCCLA members Star Hankins, Taya Windham, Sydnee Bruns, and Brody Wennihan attended the 2025 Missouri Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference March 16-18, 2025, at Margaritaville Lake Resort and Conference Center in Osage Beach. (Dara Whipple photo)

Students from Tarkio attended the 2025 Missouri Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference March 16-18, 2025, at Margaritaville Lake Resort and Conference Center in Osage Beach. Almost 1,283 delegates from across the state represented more than 9,263 members of Missouri FCCLA. Tarkio FCCLA members Sydnee Bruns, Brody Wennihan, Star Hankins, and Taya Windham, along with chapter adviser Dara Whipple, attended the event.

The conference centered on the student-developed theme “Missouri FCCLA: The Greatest Show” representing how Missouri FCCLA members are showcasing their spectacular leadership skills. The conference kicked off with the Opening General Session on Sunday evening where the 2024-2025 Missouri FCCLA State Executive Council presided. The keynote speaker was John Beede.

On Monday, almost 856 students participated in more than 30 competitive STAR Events – Students Taking Action with Recognition. Sydnee Bruns competed in Career Investigation, Brody Wennihan in Professional Presentation, and Star Hankins in Focus on Children. All of Tarkio’s competitors received gold medal awards and Star received 3rd in the State!

Students also were able to attend workshops on leadership development, community service, career preparation, and healthy living. Exhibits from Missouri colleges, universities, and vendors were also present at the conference. Taya Windham, Tarkio’s student voting delegate, voted for the 2025-2026 Missouri FCCLA State Executive Council.

FCCLA is unique among student organizations because projects and events – such as the State Leadership Conference – are planned and run by its student members. This prime focus of Missouri FCCLA, youth-centered leadership, helps members develop those “skills for life” – planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision-making, and interpersonal communication necessary in the work place and in the home.

During the regional portion of the conference, Brody Wennihan was installed as the new Vice-President of Devotion for Region 1 FCCLA.