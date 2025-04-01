Everything is in place for the spring rummage sale planned for Friday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tarkio Legion Building, located at the corner of Broad and Third streets. The sack sale begins a noon on Saturday (fit all you can in a sack for 50¢).

Take-in begins March 31 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and ends on Wednesday, April 9. If you need other times for drop off, call the numbers below so that arrangements can be made. No take-ins will be accepted Thursday, April 10. Please contact Barb Hines at 660-254-2787, KC Hines at 660-623-9297, or Linda Payton at 660-623-9399 with any questions.