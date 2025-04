The Atchison County Library will be holding two public meetings on the construction of a new library and community center. The meetings will give residents the opportunity to meet the architects, ask questions and view renderings of the building.

These meetings will be held Tuesday, April 22, at two times: 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Resource Center and 5:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port.