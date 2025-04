The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary will be having their spring bake sale Thursday, April 17, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The bake sale will be in the conference room at Community Hospital-Fairfax, 26136 U.S. Hwy. 59, Fairfax. Get ready for your Easter dinner and stop by the bake sale. All proceeds of Auxiliary bake sales benefit Community Hospital-Fairfax through equipment purchases. While you’re there, check out the Sunshine Corner Gift Shop.