The Fairfax Kiwanis and Optimist Clubs will hold their annual Election Day Pancake Feed Tuesday, April 8. The pancake feed will be held at the Fairfax Fire Station Community Room.

There will be two different serving times for this fundraising effort. Stop by for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. A free will donation will be accepted for the delicious all-you-can-eat “breakfast” of pancakes and ham, hot chocolate, and coffee.

The summer ball program has continually made improvements and this year’s funds go toward restructuring of the ball field and the spring and summer ball programs.

Go vote and eat pancakes!