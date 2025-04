The Tarkio Rotary Club invites all hungry residents to stop by Hy-Vee in Tarkio every Saturday in April and May (weather permitting) for tasty barbecue food. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., fresh off-the-grill hot dogs, brats, hamburgers, and steak sandwiches will be served in the parking lot of the grocery store.