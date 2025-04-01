Are you ready to have a groovy time? Join Community Healthcare Foundation and Community Hospital-Fairfax for some peace, love, and good vibes Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Atchison County Memorial Building and Liberty Theatre in Rock Port, Missouri, to celebrate extraordinary healthcare in our community! The evening will feature a night of 70s nostalgia and laughs.

Break out your bell bottoms because they are dishin’ up a slammin’ buffet dinner catered by Dusty Trail. Students from area high schools will be helping.

“The Late Show with CH-F” will take the stage featuring mini game shows, interviews, loads of laughs, and live musical performances to get your groove on.

There will be one opportunity to see the show and celebrate this year. You can choose from the buffet dinner and show or just show tickets. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. The buffet dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, contact Kris Umbarger at 660-686-2350 or email KrisU@FairfaxMed.com.