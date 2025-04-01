Help the Atchison County Library in Rock Port unload some of its used books at the library’s first huge book sale! The sale will be held at the library, located at 200 S. Main Street in Rock Port, Thursday, April 10, from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, April 11, from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 12, from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. All books may be purchased for 25¢ each or for a free-will donation. Children, youth, and adult books are available, as well as DVDs and audio CDs.