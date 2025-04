The Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary spring rummage sale will be held Friday and Saturday, April 11 and 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Legion Building, located at the corner of Broad and Third streets. The sack sale begins at noon on Saturday (all you can fit in a sack for 50¢)