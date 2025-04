Hurst Greenery, northeast of Tarkio, Missouri, is holding an open house Saturday, April 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Come and welcome spring in the greenhouse and pick up some tomatoes, hanging baskets, or pots bursting with color!

Hurst Greenery is located at 30208 150th Street, Westboro, Missouri. From Hwy. 136 east of Tarkio, take Route O (the airport road) six miles northeast, then turn onto 160 Street (there is a Hurst Greenery sign at the turnoff) and travel two miles to Hurst Greenery.