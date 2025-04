New Horizons will be hosting the Rock Port Community Easter Egg Hunt at the city park Saturday, April 12. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be from 9:30-9:55 a.m. and the hunt will start promptly at 10:00 a.m. Age categories include: 2 & under, 3 through preschool, kindergarten/1st grade, 2nd grade/3rd grade, and 4th grade/5th grade.