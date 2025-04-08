Pleasant View Nursing Home, along with Bank Midwest, both in Rock Port, are selling Easter Baskets made by the nursing home residents to raise money for their activity fund. Each basket will include a stuffed animal, Easter cup, bubbles, DIY craft, and candy-filled Easter eggs for a total of $12.

The Easter Bunny will be making a special visit to the facility on Friday, April 18, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. to hand out the baskets and for photo ops with the kids. If you are unable to come at that time, baskets may be picked up earlier that day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Baskets must be purchased ahead of time and orders are due by Friday, April 11. Visit the Pleasant View Nursing Facility Facebook page to view the order form.