Community Healthcare Foundation and Community Hospital-Fairfax are hosting the “The Late Show With CH-F” Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Atchison County Memorial Building and Liberty Theatre in Rock Port, Missouri, to celebrate extraordinary healthcare in our community! The evening will feature a night of 70s nostalgia and laughs. For those who have reserved seating, doors open at 4:45 p.m. The buffet dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m. For more information, contact Kris Umbarger at 660-686-2350.