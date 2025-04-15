The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met April 9, 2025, at A Place on Main in Tarkio.

Present were: Lori Seymour, Roger Martin, Mary Ann Hull, Jill Davis, Eryn Stepp, W.C. Farmer, Craig Corken, and Bob Alldredge, board members; and Monica Bailey, director.

Board members voted to approve the February meeting minutes and the February and March financials as presented.

Director’s Report

The TIF Board’s annual meeting was held February 25.

Community lunches were held in March around the county. Great information was provided by Regan Griffin (Restore Rock Port), Jennifer Roup (Atchison County Library), Paige Agnew (Tarkio Parks & Rec), Johnnie Davis (Tarkio Tech), Ann Schlueter (Community Hospital-Fairfax), Danny Kemerling (Fairfax Kiwanis), and Noah Mays and Ashlee Driskell (Atchison-Holt Ambulance District).

8th Grade Career Day was held March 18 and 63 students learned about career opportunities at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Hurst Greenery, and Advanced Pork Systems.

The countywide Job Shadowing Day for Juniors was held on March 26 with 25 locations hosting 41 students.

ACDC membership so far this year totals $7,235.

Several ACDC grants have funds remaining this year:

• Business Improvement ($1,000-$2,500 per grant), $10,000 left

• Nonprofit (maximum $2,500 per grant), $6,000 left

• Community Cleanup & Beautification ($25-$500 per grant), $1,000 left

New Business

Scholarship recipients were selected.

The meeting was then adjourned.