The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, April 3, 2025. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved by the commission.

Monica Bailey, ACDC director, and Adam Summers, facilitator for Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, were present to personally invite the commission to attend the annual dinner of the Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation which will be held April 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Mozingo.

Sheriff Andy Riley was in to continue conversation with the commission about having a Student Resource Office (SRO) in Atchison County. Funding, budget and structure were some of the things they discussed. Clerk Taylor will work with Sheriff Riley to put together a budget overview. Once numbers are firmed up Sheriff Riley will bring them back to the commission for review.

Sheriff Riley then presented a cost analysis to update their current CAD System with Computer Information Systems, Inc., or move to a brand-new cloud-based system with Justice Solutions. Justice Solutions is willing to provide all the equipment at no cost if Atchison County agrees to be their first Missouri-based office. They have been in business a long time, and everyone believes they have a great product, but they are just now branching into Missouri. Director Wiley and Assistant Director Manchester sat in on the discussion. Commissioner Livengood wanted to know if it would communicate with the 911 Center and was told that the company would build a bridge so they would be able to. Clerk Taylor pointed out some things within the contract that need to be clarified before signing so no formal action was taken awaiting those changes. All felt it was a good move and would save the county thousands of dollars.

Emergency Management Director Rhonda Wiley, Assistant Director Mark Manchester, and Kim Tanner with NPPD met with the commission. Mrs. Tanner provided a quarterly update.

Randa Doty, Extension Engagement Specialist with the University of Missouri Extension, shared information that she will present to the local council at their next meeting entitled “Turning Data into Action with MU Extension.” It was a very informative document comparing Atchison County to Missouri as a whole.

The commission reviewed two bids for a 2024 Tahoe for the Emergency Management/911 Office. One was from Don Brown Chevrolet and the other was a state bid through Sourcewell Contract # 090122-GET. Due to the newly implemented tariffs, Don Brown’s bid was no longer valid. The commissioners voted to accept the bid from ESU Pursuits in the amount of $57,900.00 delivered.

Director Wiley then presented a purchase request for eight folding tables and 16 folding chairs for the 911 training room. Since they are under the bid amount and in her budget, the purchase was approved.