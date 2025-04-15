The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of April 14-20.

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from the Nodaway County line to Route EE, April 17.