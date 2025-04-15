Payton Woodring got one of the chickens out so Fairfax first graders Charlie White, Garrett Reed, Jackson Zumbrunnen, and Tristan Cummings could pet it.

If ever there was a perfect, calm and loving dog to bring to the FFA Ag Day for children to pet, it was Saylor, pictured with owner Elsey Rogers. Saylor rolled over for endless belly rubs from all the kids who came by for a visit.

Grace Oswald helps Claire Oswald hold one of the baby goats.

Aspyn Fast pushes a mower (the mower wasn’t turned on).

Millie Holecek stopped by the petting zoo with her mother, Shelbey Morris, and enjoyed getting to see all the farm animals, including the pig.

Garrett Wintz was ready to take the four-wheeler for a cruise.

The Fairfax FFA Chapter and High School Ag Department hosted an Ag Day for Fairfax students Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at the football field and ag building. The students were treated to a petting zoo of chickens, a calf, a pig, baby goats, and a dog, were able to climb up into a tractor, sit on a mower and four-wheeler and learn about safe usage of both, view a forage harvester/chopper that cuts hay and corn, visit with Atchison County’s Missouri Conservation Agent Justin Ralph and view some animal items he brought, look at the FFA scrapbook, and plant flowers. Led by Advisor Ethan Riley, the FFA and Ag Department at FHS stays busy throughout the year with their animals, projects, and community service work.