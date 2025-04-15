There was a mad dash for Easter eggs at the Rock Port Community Easter Egg Hunt, held Saturday, April 12. The annual event was hosted by New Horizons. (Caitlain Bantam photo)

Wade Graham, son of Shelbie and Ryan Graham, and Aubrie Hunter, daughter of Ciara and Jeff Hunter, share their candy they found.

Maisyn Jones, daughter of Taya and Tyler Jones, and Mia Erdman, daughter of Madison and Jacob Erdman, enjoy their finds after the New Horizon Easter Egg Hunt.

Brother Lane Lewis tries to convince his sister, River Lewis, to sit with the Easter Bunny for a picture, but she was not having it.

Luxtyn Daugherty, Ivy Daugherty, and Autumn Lingerfelt get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny at the New Horizons Easter Egg Hunt.