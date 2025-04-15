The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce has plans to hold ribbon cuttings at two new businesses on Main Street in Tarkio this month and next.

A ribbon cutting will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 18, at A Place on Main, 509 Main Street. An open house will be held from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. The owners of the new business are Donovan Spears and Dara Whipple.

An open house and ribbon cutting will be held at Boundless Grace, 402 Main Street, at 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 16. Refreshments will be available. The owners of the new business are Cassie Shaw, Jami DeRosier, and Mandy Whipple.

Everyone is invited to come celebrate these local entrepreneurs and check out all their businesses have to offer!