The Rock Port Tourism Board met Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Jody VanSickle called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Members present were Jim Clodfelter, Alyssa Beck, Ashtyn Beatty, Jody VanSickle, and Philip Angle. Elizabeth Dillman and Karen Brown were not present.

The agenda was approved.

Philip motioned the board investigate February financials, Jim second, all votes aye. Board members noted a discrepancy in YTD column.

The February meeting minutes were approved.

Board members voted unanimously to approve $30,000 for tractor pull. The date is set for July 5, 2025. A contract is in the works of being written and signed.

It was decided to use A&E Amusement equipment, have hot dogs, use same DJ as last year, and allot a budget of $20,000 for Summer Palooza.

The meeting adjourned at 6:40 p.m.