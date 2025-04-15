Atchison County schools are gearing up for their spring concerts to end the school year on a high note!

Tarkio’s spring concert will take place at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, at Tarkio High School. The night will begin with 6th grade band, followed by the junior high and high school performances. An awards ceremony for the high school students will end the evening’s festivities.

The Rock Port R-II spring concert will be held Thursday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m. at Rock Port High School.

The Fairfax R-3 spring concert will be held Wednesday, May 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym.