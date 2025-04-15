Ryker Bare, Laikyn Howard, and Evelyn Adams were all smiles for a photo op in the tractor tire.

Jillian Hannah showed her sheep, Goldie the ewe and Hudson the wether, to the elementary students.

Kamryn Brown showed her cattle and discussed the uses for them on a farm.

Bresayda Jimenez (at top) and Jaeka Wiley (above) showed three baby goats, Plinko, Pepper, and Clover. They were a huge hit with the elementary students, including Julien Jimenez and Channing Willis (pictured with Bresayda), all who were able to pet the adorable little babies.

Quin Staten visits with a youngster about one of his baby pigs he’s raising to show at fairs this summer.

Each elementary student, including Emma England, was able to climb up into the tractor.

The Tarkio FFA Chapter and High School Ag Department hosted an Ag Day for Tarkio Elementary students Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the school barn. The students were treated to a petting zoo of ducks, a chicken, a rabbit, pigs, sheep, baby goats, and cows, and were able to climb up into a tractor that FFA member Gabe Harms had driven to school that day. Even though it took him an hour to get to school due to the slowness of the tractor, the huge smiles on the children’s faces was worth the long commute, as well as getting all the animals ready for their special debut. Led by Advisor Dustin Lambertsen, the FFA and Ag Department at THS has a huge group of students who daily contribute to their and the school’s animal, crop, flower, and community service work.