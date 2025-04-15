The General Municipal Election was held Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atchison County.

Unofficial results (* indicates the unofficial winner) are as follows:

Fairfax R-3 School Board (Vote for 2): Ky White, 55; *Crystal Woodring, 167; *Stephanie Stevens, 129

Fairfax R-3 – Question: *Yes, 157; No, 39

Rock Port R-II School Board (Vote for 2): *Afton Schomburg, 213; Shannon M. Muntz, 154; *Teresa Crawford, 187

Atchison-Holt Ambulance District #2 Board Member: *Chris Roup 267

Atchison-Holt Ambulance District – Levy Tax Increase: *Yes, 647; No, 87

Tarkio Special Road District Board Member (Vote for 1): *Sam “Trey” Graves III, 167; Craig “Bubba” Vance, 30

Langdon Special Road District Board Member: *Richard Oswald, 3

Langdon Special Road District – Tax Renewal: *Yes, 3; No, 0

Watson Special Road District Board Member: * Trey M. Garst, 9

Watson Special Road District – Tax Renewal: *Yes, 8; No, 2

Rock Port Mayor (Vote for 1): *Richard “JR” Chaney, 175

Rock Port North Ward Alderman (Vote for 1): *Kimberly Brake, 62

Rock Port South Ward Alderman (Vote for 1): Jody VanSickle, 13; *Christopher J. Roup, 124

Tarkio North Ward Alderman (Vote for 1): *Scott Walker, 99

Tarkio South Ward Alderman: (Vote for 1): *Jeffrey Olson, 54

Tarkio – Public Safety: *Yes, 114; No, 53

Fairfax Mayor: *Tabitha Wintz, 113

Fairfax Alderman-At-Large (Vote for 2): *Debra Wyatt, 110; *Stephanie Stevens, 99

Fairfax – General Tax Renewal: *Yes, 100; No, 22

Fairfax – Streets Tax Renewal: *Yes, 111; No, 12

Westboro Mayor (Vote for 1): *Shawn Manchester, 10

Westboro Alderman-At-Large (Vote for 2): *Mark Manchester, 11; *Mark F. Stockstill (write-in), 7

Watson Trustee (Vote for 3): *Tammy Gibson, 6; *Tom Robinson, 5; *Tasha Gronniger, 5

Village Of Watson – General Tax Renewal: *Yes, 5; No, 1

A total of 738 ballots were cast Tuesday. Voter turnout was low, with only 20% of the 3,742 registered voters in Atchison County voting.