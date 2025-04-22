Tarkio Technology Institute is hosting a blood drive Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 404 N. 13th Street in Tarkio. Sign up at savealifenow.org/group and use group code EI8G. For additional details, contact Laura Gibbons at 660-623-9071 or info@tarkiotech.com. For medical eligibility questions, call 800-688-0900. Those who show up to donate at this Community Blood Center blood drive will receive a free beanie (while supplies last).