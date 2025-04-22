Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: apple juice (64 oz.), fruits (15-20 oz. – mixed fruit, peaches, pears, pineapple, mandarin oranges), cereal, cake mixes (chocolate or white), beef and chicken broth (14.5 oz. can), boxed potatoes (au gratin, scalloped), chili style beans, tomatoes (diced, diced chili ready, tomato sauce, rotel), ground beef (1 lg. pkg.), frozen pizzas, and dish soap.

The Fairfax Christian and Baptist Churches will open the pantry in April. The food pantry is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the third and fourth weeks of each month. It is also open the third Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.

Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry has provided a list of suggested donations from each church for April. If each church can provide items from each category it will help keep the pantry stocked.

Baptist Church: Mixes (cake mix, Jell-O, pudding mix, boxed mashed potatoes, boxed scalloped potatoes, Jiffy cornbread mix, icing, stuffing mix) and cleaning supplies (small bottles of floor cleaner, disinfectant spray/wipes, sponges)

First Christian Church: Canned vegetables (green beans, peas, spinach, mixed vegetables, sliced carrots, corn, tomatoes) and laundry soap

First Lutheran Church: Staples (flour, sugar, cooking oil), and macaroni and cheese

Rock Port United Methodist Church: Toiletries (men’s and women’s deodorant, men’s and women’s razors, men’s and women’s shaving cream), toothbrushes and toothpaste

Grace Church: Cereal, pancake mix, syrup, toilet paper, and paper towels

The food pantry will be open: Friday, April 25, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, May 6, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; Friday, May 9, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, May 20, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and Friday, May 23, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Donations can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp, Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, and placed in the shopping cart. Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Rebecca Liess at 660-253-3535.