Rock Port competed and earned multiple awards in the Missouri Western State University Chemathon on April 4, 2025. Rock Port competed in the Chemistry I – Small Schools division which consists of a high school enrollment of 299 or less.

Those participating were Jaymes Herron, Malachi Skillen, Jaylynn Garst, Addy Maifeld, and Cali Driskell. They won first place in the Chemistry I Quiz Bowl competition and received both a plaque and medals.

Jaymes Herron placed first overall on the Chemistry I written exam receiving a medal, a certificate, and a molecular model set.