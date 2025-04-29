FAIRFAX

Indoor/Outdoor/Estate Sale

205 South Broadway Street, Fairfax

Friday, May 2

Saturday, May 3

Sunday, May 4

Furniture, clothes, tools, knickknacks, electronics, kitchen items, and gardening tools. All negotiable.

Straub

114 East Main Street, Fairfax (Indoors)

Friday, May 2 • 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Prom dresses. Name brand clothing ranging from a child’s large to women’s and men’s XL. Majority of clothes are women’s XS/S. Shoes size 6 in women’s. Furniture including two leather recliners, display cabinets, and more. Children’s toys and other miscellaneous items.

TARKIO

Wynn’s Garage Sale

1100 McNary, Tarkio

Friday, May 2 • 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Furniture and clothing.

Debbie Hurst

812 Chestnut Street, Tarkio

Friday, May 2 • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tools, children’s clothing, men’s and women’s plus size clothing, miscellaneous furniture items.

Garage Sale – Bredensteiner

1103 5th Street, Tarkio

Friday, May 2 • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Girls’ clothing (sizes 8-12), shoes, women’s clothing (size small), men’s clothing (size medium and large), and lots of miscellaneous.

Garage/Moving Sale – Hawkins

1103 5th Street, Tarkio

Friday, May 2 • 12:00 noon to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Dining table set (table with 2 leaves, 6 chairs, and hutch), roll top desk, TV tray set, exercise bike, Nordic Track ski machine, vintage items (toys, dishes, and much more), women’s and men’s clothing, toys, decorations, kitchen items, golf clubs, and lots of miscellaneous.

Multi-Family Garage Sale

Rachel Meyer – 1102 Park Street, Tarkio

Friday, May 2 • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Lots of name brand clothes, shoes, home decor, kitchen items, purses, bags, and more.

Marcha Armstrong

205 N. 12th Street, Tarkio

Friday, May 2 • 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Lots of baby girl clothes, white crib with matching changing table, deer stand, fire pits, patio furniture, yard decor, rock band drum and cymbal set, other odds and ends, and women’s clothing (S-2X).

ROCK PORT

Debbie Lutz & Others

Community Room, Fair Oaks, 500 Country Club Drive, Rock Port

Friday, May 2 • 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Household items, broiler oven, Polk sound bar, girls’ bicycle, new name brand winter boots and cowgirl boots, shoes, clothing sizes thru 2XX (men’s and women’s), and crafts.

Garage Sale

106 E. Hwy. 136 (by Casey’s), Rock Port

Friday, May 2 • 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Duraband boom box, 2 new Alexas, 2 Kindle Fires, bed frames, cat carrier and bed, large dog cage, board games, toys, back braces, wallets, candles, garage drop light, and kitchen items.

Marcia L. Frede Estate Sale

405 S. Country Club Drive, Rock Port

Friday, May 2 • Afternoon to close

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Miscellaneous household items.

Cooper Kids

601 S. Water Street, Rock Port

Friday, May 2 • 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Baby activity bouncer, baby swing, high chair, stroller, baby bed mattress, baby car seat/carrier, Schwinn Airdyne bike, end tables, glassware, antique dishes, hamper, Corningware, and miscellaneous.

Mackenzie Joesting

18889 U.S. Hwy. 136, Rock Port

Friday, May 2 • 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Household miscellaneous, plants, decor, holiday decor, women’s shoes, women’s clothing (S-XL), men’s clothing (M-2XL), XL My Pillow dog bed, miscellaneous items, and 70 gallon fish aquarium with stand and accessories.

Cheryl McCall – Multi-Family Sale

408 Rainbow Drive, Rock Port

Friday, May 2 • 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Toys, luggage, girls’ clothes, breastfeeding supplies, and car seat plane travel bag.

Kayla Sierks

402 William Street, Rock Port

Friday, May 2 • 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Small furniture, household items, home and holiday decor, baby items, men’s and women’s clothing, puzzles, toys, tools, outdoor decor, and more. Watch AC Swap pages for pictures and added items!

Living Well On Main/Hance

412 S. Main Street, Rock Port

Saturday, May 3 • 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Moving Sale: furniture, plants, small appliances, Trek men’s bike, salt lamps, wall hangings, decor (seasonal and everyday), file cabinets, and much more.

Garage Sale

708 Underwood Drive, Rock Port

Friday, May 2 • 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Kids’ clothing (boys and girls) starting around size 10 and up, all sizes kids’ shoes, men’s and women’s clothing, baby items, toys, kitchen items, and miscellaneous.

The Schoonover Girls

Grace Church, 403 W. U.S. Hwy. 136, Rock Port

Friday, May 2 • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Lots of kids’ and ladies’ clothing.

Goins & Erdman

206 College Street, Rock Port

Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Men’s, women’s, and baby clothes; household/holiday items; vintage porcelain sink on metal cabinet.