FAIRFAX
Indoor/Outdoor/Estate Sale
205 South Broadway Street, Fairfax
Friday, May 2
Saturday, May 3
Sunday, May 4
Furniture, clothes, tools, knickknacks, electronics, kitchen items, and gardening tools. All negotiable.
Straub
114 East Main Street, Fairfax (Indoors)
Friday, May 2 • 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Prom dresses. Name brand clothing ranging from a child’s large to women’s and men’s XL. Majority of clothes are women’s XS/S. Shoes size 6 in women’s. Furniture including two leather recliners, display cabinets, and more. Children’s toys and other miscellaneous items.
TARKIO
Wynn’s Garage Sale
1100 McNary, Tarkio
Friday, May 2 • 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
Furniture and clothing.
Debbie Hurst
812 Chestnut Street, Tarkio
Friday, May 2 • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tools, children’s clothing, men’s and women’s plus size clothing, miscellaneous furniture items.
Garage Sale – Bredensteiner
1103 5th Street, Tarkio
Friday, May 2 • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Girls’ clothing (sizes 8-12), shoes, women’s clothing (size small), men’s clothing (size medium and large), and lots of miscellaneous.
Garage/Moving Sale – Hawkins
1103 5th Street, Tarkio
Friday, May 2 • 12:00 noon to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Dining table set (table with 2 leaves, 6 chairs, and hutch), roll top desk, TV tray set, exercise bike, Nordic Track ski machine, vintage items (toys, dishes, and much more), women’s and men’s clothing, toys, decorations, kitchen items, golf clubs, and lots of miscellaneous.
Multi-Family Garage Sale
Rachel Meyer – 1102 Park Street, Tarkio
Friday, May 2 • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
Lots of name brand clothes, shoes, home decor, kitchen items, purses, bags, and more.
Marcha Armstrong
205 N. 12th Street, Tarkio
Friday, May 2 • 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Lots of baby girl clothes, white crib with matching changing table, deer stand, fire pits, patio furniture, yard decor, rock band drum and cymbal set, other odds and ends, and women’s clothing (S-2X).
ROCK PORT
Debbie Lutz & Others
Community Room, Fair Oaks, 500 Country Club Drive, Rock Port
Friday, May 2 • 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Household items, broiler oven, Polk sound bar, girls’ bicycle, new name brand winter boots and cowgirl boots, shoes, clothing sizes thru 2XX (men’s and women’s), and crafts.
Garage Sale
106 E. Hwy. 136 (by Casey’s), Rock Port
Friday, May 2 • 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
Duraband boom box, 2 new Alexas, 2 Kindle Fires, bed frames, cat carrier and bed, large dog cage, board games, toys, back braces, wallets, candles, garage drop light, and kitchen items.
Marcia L. Frede Estate Sale
405 S. Country Club Drive, Rock Port
Friday, May 2 • Afternoon to close
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
Miscellaneous household items.
Cooper Kids
601 S. Water Street, Rock Port
Friday, May 2 • 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Baby activity bouncer, baby swing, high chair, stroller, baby bed mattress, baby car seat/carrier, Schwinn Airdyne bike, end tables, glassware, antique dishes, hamper, Corningware, and miscellaneous.
Mackenzie Joesting
18889 U.S. Hwy. 136, Rock Port
Friday, May 2 • 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Household miscellaneous, plants, decor, holiday decor, women’s shoes, women’s clothing (S-XL), men’s clothing (M-2XL), XL My Pillow dog bed, miscellaneous items, and 70 gallon fish aquarium with stand and accessories.
Cheryl McCall – Multi-Family Sale
408 Rainbow Drive, Rock Port
Friday, May 2 • 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Toys, luggage, girls’ clothes, breastfeeding supplies, and car seat plane travel bag.
Kayla Sierks
402 William Street, Rock Port
Friday, May 2 • 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
Small furniture, household items, home and holiday decor, baby items, men’s and women’s clothing, puzzles, toys, tools, outdoor decor, and more. Watch AC Swap pages for pictures and added items!
Living Well On Main/Hance
412 S. Main Street, Rock Port
Saturday, May 3 • 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Moving Sale: furniture, plants, small appliances, Trek men’s bike, salt lamps, wall hangings, decor (seasonal and everyday), file cabinets, and much more.
Garage Sale
708 Underwood Drive, Rock Port
Friday, May 2 • 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Kids’ clothing (boys and girls) starting around size 10 and up, all sizes kids’ shoes, men’s and women’s clothing, baby items, toys, kitchen items, and miscellaneous.
The Schoonover Girls
Grace Church, 403 W. U.S. Hwy. 136, Rock Port
Friday, May 2 • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
Lots of kids’ and ladies’ clothing.
Goins & Erdman
206 College Street, Rock Port
Saturday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Men’s, women’s, and baby clothes; household/holiday items; vintage porcelain sink on metal cabinet.