Tarkio Technology Institute is hosting a clean-up week May 12-16 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Volunteers are needed to work inside and outside the buildings. There will be some tools available for garden and outside work, but please feel free to bring your own. Everyone is asked to meet at The Curnutt Center at 9:00 a.m. each day. Lunch will be provided. For more information, call 660-973-5216.