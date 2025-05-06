Tarkio Tech’s Local Steering Committee sponsored a bowling party to raise funds for Tarkio Tech scholarships. Gifts and door prizes were won by Cohen Lundquist, Sage Sundermann, Stason Sundermann, Nora Lundquist, and Mattie Sundermann. (Markie Sundermann photo)

Tarkio Tech’s Local Steering Committee sponsored a bowling party in April to raise funds for Tarkio Tech scholarships. River Rock Lanes in Rock Port, owned by Dennis and Melanie Sherlock, provided a discounted price for games and shoes so that everyone could enjoy some entertainment and family fun. Their food grill was also open for purchasing sandwiches, fries, pizza slices, and ice-cold drinks.

Attendees were entitled to door prizes donated by Tarkio Tech and supporters, such as a KC Royals/Chiefs quilt, a fire blanket, a pack of colored bubble blowers, and two large, quilted bags. Tickets could also be purchased for the drawings of items, including a $100 bill, a drone, a toaster, griddle, and much more! A fun evening was enjoyed by all.