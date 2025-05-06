Tarkio Tech campus cleanup

Tarkio Technology Institute is hosting a clean-up week May 12-16 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Volunteers are needed to work inside and outside the buildings. There will be some tools available for garden and outside work, but please feel free to bring your own. Everyone is asked to meet at The Curnutt Center at 9:00 a.m. each day. Lunch will be provided. For more information, call 660-973-5216.

TCAA Museum work days

If you are a Tarkio College alumnus, you are invited to join TCAA board members for workdays at the museum in Rankin Hall May 15-17. Lunch will be provided on the 16th and 17th. They need to know if you are coming (e-mail: tcaa@tarkio.net). TCAA is trying to get the museum ready for Tarkiesta later in the month.