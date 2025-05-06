Members of the Heartland Riders Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association participated in the annual Run for the Son motorcycle ride on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Run for the Son is a fundraiser supporting evangelistic efforts in the United States and around the world. Pictured above and at left saying a prayer before they took off from the Tarkio First Baptist Church are Marshal and Annette Kaplan, Jim and Carma Eagans, Christine Hudson, James Elder, and Yoly and Brad Ackerman. The group traveled 140 miles round trip and stopped at Mozingo Lake outside of Maryville, Missouri, to enjoy a sack lunch.