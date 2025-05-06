The end of the school year is almost here and with that comes commencement ceremonies for the Classes of 2025.

Tarkio graduation will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 11, in the high school gym. The graduates will create a receiving line on the east side of the building following the ceremony or in the hallway if it is raining.

Fairfax graduation will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 18. The ceremony will take place in the high school gym.

Rock Port graduation will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 18. The ceremony will be held in the high school.

Check out the special section in this week’s edition with all of the seniors pictured along with their future plans, as well as congratulations from local businesses.