Fairfax third grade teacher Jenna Rafe dumps water on the head of Ellee Salmond during the drip, drip, drop game at Fairfax Field Day Friday, May 2, 2025. Despite the chilly weather, the kids did not mind getting soaked.

Nash Stevens slides on the slip’n slide soaked in water and soap.

Greenley Grossman squeezes water out of the bottle aimed at a classmate during the Fairfax Field Day at the football field.

MJ May holds out his arms as cups of water are piled on until he can’t hold them up any longer.

Xavion Pinzino runs with a sponge soaked with water to fill a bucket during a race.

Harper Hicks takes aim at a classmate spraying water from a water gun.

Aubree Simmons enjoyed a Kool Kats shaved ice at Fairfax Field Day.

Ella Smith takes a bite of the rainbow colored Kool Kats shaved ice at Field Day.