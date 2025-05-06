The First Christian Church, Rock Port, Missouri, will host its second women’s conference Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31. All women are invited to this free event, “Mountain Movers – Defined.”

The doors will open Friday night at 5:00 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday morning, the doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Brunch will be served at 10:00 a.m. and lunch will be served at 1:00 p.m.

“Mountain Movers” will have three powerful speaker sessions, worship, and a breakout session led by Pastor Kailea Nauman. Sheila Griffin, Rock Port, will be the speaker Friday evening. Christy Hoagland will lead worship Saturday morning and present the morning message. She spoke at last year’s conference.

To register, visit Mountain Movers on Facebook, or contact First Christian Church, 660-744-2486 or firstchristian@rpt.coop.

First Christian Church is located at 501 S. Market, Rock Port.