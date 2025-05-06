Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: grape juice (64 oz.), cereal, creamy peanut butter (16 oz.), saltine crackers, soups (cream of mushroom, chicken noodle, tomato, cream of chicken, vegetable beef, chili), Tuna Helper, Chicken Helper, Blue Bonnet margarine (lb. sticks), ground beef (1 lb. pkg.), and dish soap.

The food pantry is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the third and fourth weeks of each month. It is also open the third Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.

Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry is low on the following items: saltine crackers, stuffing mix, pancake mix, syrup, pineapple, peaches, and Spam.

The food pantry will be open: Friday, May 9, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, May 20, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and Friday, May 23, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. The food pantry will not be open on Tuesday, June 3, due to Eagle Lake Camp.

Donations can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp, Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, and placed in the shopping cart. Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Rebecca Liess at 660-253-3535.