Tarkio and Rock Port Girl Scouts earned their first aid badges with the help of the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District. The girls made first aid kits with supplies provided by King’s Auto and met with Atchison-Holt Ambulance Director Noah Mays and EMT Alara Lamb. The Girl Scouts made a practice 911 call, asked first aid related questions and learned about the ambulance and equipment used within it. Pictured above are, from left to right: front row – Sophia Bare, Braeley Cook, Reagan Dorrell, and Ellie Wallace; and back row – Lynora Kimpston, Saige Dorrell, EMT Alara Lamb, Vera Newbanks, Madelyn Henggeler, Cambria Baruth, Elizabeth Lundy, Ambulance Director Noah Mays, and Willow Smith. Pictured at right are Braeley Cook and Reagan Dorrel with Director Mays in the back of the ambulance. (Natasha Baruth photos)