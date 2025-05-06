The 2025 Worth County Junior High Tiger Relays were held May 1, 2025, in Grant City, Missouri. The East Atchison and Rock Port junior high teams competed. The Rock Port girls’ team won the meet with 63.33 points, and the East Atchison team tied for 13th place with 10 points. The Rock Port boys’ team placed sixth with 27 points and the East Atchison team placed 10th with 22 points.

Results for the East Atchison (EA) and Rock Port (RP) teams are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 9th, Rozlyn McCown (RP), 14.66; 21st, Aleyda Clodfelter (RP), 16.11; 5th, Zailynn Cook (EA), 16.35; 31st, Ava Brown (EA), 16.99

200 Meter Dash – 11th, Harper Roup (RP), 30.92; 20th, Ava Oswald (EA), 33.17; 21st, Teanna Adams (EA), 33.83; 31st, Kenni Davis (RP), 36.86

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Reese Herron (RP), 1:06.84; 5th, Harper Roup (RP), 1:10.64; 13th, Teanna Adams (EA), 1:16.05

800 Meter Run – 4th, Leah Meyerkorth (RP), 2:56.07; 5th, Harper Wood (RP), 2:56.96; 8th, Lyla Walker (EA), 3:03.66

1600 Meter Run – 3rd, Harper Wood (RP), 6:07.67; 14th, Ellie Garst (RP), 6:58.06

100 Meter Hurdles – 2nd, Stevie Gaines (RP), 18.24; 10th, Gracie Walker (EA), 21.08; 14th, Jolie Steuter (RP), 21.32; 15th, Charlotte Wright (EA), 21.37

4×100 Meter Relay – 5th, Rock Port, 58.21; 13th, East Atchison, 1:05.79

4×200 Meter Relay – 4th, Rock Port, 2:03.22; 13th, East Atchison, 2:22.34

4×400 Meter Relay – 4th, Rock Port, 4:56.62; 11th, East Atchison, 5:33.64

High Jump – 11th (tie), Harper Roup (RP), 1.25m

Pole Vault – 1st, Gracie Walker (EA), 2.15m; 4th (tie), Maeve Roup (RP), 1.45m; 6th (tie), Avery Schomburg (RP), 1.45m

Long Jump – 8th, Reese Herron (RP), 3.96m; 13th, Rozlyn McCown (RP), 3.79m; 20th, Charlotte Wright (EA), 3.37m; 22nd, Ava Oswald (EA), 3.27m

Triple Jump – 2nd, Stevie Gaines (RP), 9.04m; 12th (tie), Ellie Garst (RP), 7.87m; 19th, Aliyah Wilke (EA), 7.25m; 22nd, Kenisyn Yost (EA), 6.61m

Shot Put – 10th, Ali Ellis (RP), 7.83m

Discus Throw – 1st, Stevie Gaines (RP), 30.08m

BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 14th, Deyton Burke (EA), 13.71; 25th, Cy Vogler (RP), 15.30; 26th, Anthony Masonbrink (RP), 15.41; 28th, Bryar Wennihan (EA), 16.04

200 Meter Dash – 11th, Landon Melton-Burrell (RP), 29.20; 13th, Riley Koop (EA), 29.44; 20th, Andy Meyerkorth (RP), 31.70; 26th, Drew Cowan (EA), 34.41

400 Meter Dash – 10th, Jude Long (EA), 1:05.65; 13th, Archer Meyerkorth (RP), 1:06.58; 16th, Zach Koop (EA), 1:11.83; 25th, Grant Spiegel (RP), 1:25.77

800 Meter Run – 13th, Chord Christians (RP), 2:56.37; 19th, Colton Zach (RP), 3:31.89; 20th, Alex Wintz (EA), 3:46.05

1600 Meter Run – 12th, Kipton Waigand (RP), 6:16.64; 14th, Andy Meyerkorth (RP), 6:23.22

100 Meter Hurdles – 2nd, Blaise Krogen (RP), 16.13; 3rd, Josh Schlueter (EA), 16.67; 14th, MJ May (EA), 20.96

4×100 Meter Relay – 5th, East Atchison, 56.02; 11th, Rock Port, 1:02.80

4×200 Meter Relay – 5th, Rock Port, 1:55.85; 10th, East Atchison, 2:03.78

4×400 Meter Relay – 8th, East Atchison, 4:35.40; 11th, Rock Port, 4:58.99

High Jump – 5th, Josh Schlueter (EA), 1.55m

Pole Vault – 6th, Colton Zach (RP), 2.15m; 8th, Zeke Gebhards (RP), 2.00m

Long Jump – 2nd, Blaise Krogen (RP), 5.06m; 22nd, Evan Rogers (EA), 3.91m; 24th, MJ May (EA), 3.73m; 28th, Rush Lewis (RP), 3.31m

Triple Jump – 2nd, Blaise Krogen (RP), 11.06m; 5th, Deyton Burke (EA), 10.06m; 16th (tie), Drew Cowan (EA), 8.40m; 20th, Kipton Waigand (RP), 8.09m

Shot Put – 16th, Tucker Hurst (EA), 9.01m

Discus Throw – 1st, Josh Schlueter (EA), 37.37m