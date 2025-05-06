Submitted by Pastor Brad Dush, Fairfax Methodist Church

Stand therefore, having fastened on the belt of truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness. ~ Ephesians 6:14, ESV

As we begin, I want to remind you that as we work through the pieces of God’s Armor, Paul most likely authored this section of text with Roman armor in mind. Historically, this makes the most sense. Reading Ephesians 6 with another form of armor risks missing the real depth in the text. The first two pieces of armor mentioned here in the ESV are the belt and the breastplate. We will look at them independently.

First, the belt. In the earliest manuscripts, there is no direct mention of a “belt.” Rather, the Greek word is perizonnumi, a verb meaning “to gird” or “fasten garments securely with a belt.” Scholars safely infer Paul is speaking of a belt because it was customary at the time to “gird up” for greater mobility. The belt worn by a Roman soldier had multiple functions: it held weaponry (sword and dagger), provided a place to tuck clothing, and often featured strips of studded leather protecting the groin, at the body’s center. To gird oneself was to prepare for the task ahead – namely, battle. Spiritually, girding also implies preparing for duties and challenges. Consider the belt’s location: around the middle of the body. Why call it the “belt of truth” and not something else? It’s no accident that truth comes first.

Truth, especially today, is a strange and contested topic. We hear phrases like “my truth” and “your truth,” suggesting truth is subjective. In Paul’s day, however, truth was much more concrete, intimately tied to the character of God and the Gospel. Paul insists we must start with truth – placing it at the center, where the belt rests – because all else depends upon it.

Second, the breastplate of righteousness. The Greek word here refers to the thorax, which the breastplate covers. Roman breastplates were usually made of bronze or iron. Lower-ranking soldiers often had less protection on the back, as it was commonly made of leather, leaving them vulnerable if they turned and ran. Thus, the breastplate offered primarily front-facing protection. Spiritually, this connects to the idea of standing firm, not fleeing. In the Old Testament, priests wore breastplates, highlighting the breastplate’s spiritual significance. The breastplate would often be the first thing another soldier noticed, much like a modern soldier’s chest bears insignia, rank, and awards.

But why righteousness? The answer is twofold. First, the righteousness Paul describes is not earned; it is received as a gift from God. There is no righteousness within humanity apart from God. Second, righteousness becomes visible to others. After the truth of the Gospel, the next most crucial reality is the recognition that righteousness comes from God alone, and that right standing with God should be observable in a person’s life. Our righteousness, visible and evident, serves as a witness to God’s transforming work.

These first two pieces of the Armor of God are foundational. They reveal profound truths about humanity’s standing before God Almighty: the truth is the Gospel, and our only hope for right standing lies in God’s grace and mercy.