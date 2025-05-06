A rare piece of quilting history has made its way back to Tarkio after 97 years.

Ninety-seven years ago (1928 to be exact), a quilt top was made and pieced together by members of the Pleasant Hill Sewing Club of Tarkio, Missouri. The members of this group left their mark on this particular quilt by sewing their signatures into individual bits of material. For some reason, the quilt was never finished and wound up in an auction. It was purchased by Al Rankin’s wife, Kathy, who recently decided to send it back to its roots and hopefully “home” with someone who would appreciate it. Although most of the names sewn into it are unknown, two of the signatures are relatives of Charlie Hurst. So, once Kathy Athen with Sew It Seams in Tarkio makes a few needed alterations and quilter Remy Jenkins finishes making it into a quilt, it will go home with Charlie.

The names on the quilt are (as much as can be deciphered): Retta Kemerling (Charlie’s grandmother), Ethel Showalter (Charlie’s aunt), Cora McClain, Orlena Staples, Gertie Smith, Esther Kerns, Ellen Canyon, Oralada Hunley, Mattie Knox, Geraldine Black, Mabel Mathes, Ira Hopkins, Bertha Gant, Inez Mathes, Helen May, Mattie Miller, Maud Moreland, Lillie Clement, Jennie Smith, Hettie Ann Harris, Evelyn Carter, and Sylvia Collins.