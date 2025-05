The Tarkio Rotary Club is grilling delicious food every Saturday (weather permitting) in the parking lot of Hy-Vee in Tarkio from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Be sure to stop by and order a hamburger or cheeseburger, brat, hot dog, or steak sandwich. Pictured are, from left to right, Merylan Lowrey, Gary and Carla Riley, Johnnie Davis, Don White, Brad Mathers, Darryl Lowrey, and Sondra Davis.