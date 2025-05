The sound of the bell in front of Fairfax High School rang out merrily on Tuesday morning, May 6, as each member of the Fairfax High School graduating class of 2025 took a turn ringing it to signify their last day of school. Pictured are Lillie Auwarter, Izzy Ramirez, Levi Brown, Kendall Kingery, Bryon Ohlensehlen, Ryker Parks, Clayton Vernon, Cowen O’Riley, Grace Oswald, Payton Woodring, Luke Swinehart, Kaydee Duering, Quen Roop, and Noah Miller. (Jill Kingery photo)