Submitted by Maria Reed, Administrator

April is now over and May is here. 2025 just keeps going right on by. We look forward to seeing everyone on Bingo days, which are on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. The community has been very generous this year in supplying/donating prizes for the fun. If you wish to donate prizes, the best pick top prize is any candy or snack, especially chocolate. Toilet paper and Kleenex are a close second. If you think of a good prize idea for the gentlemen who play, feel free to grab some or let us know so we can stock up!

Myrna Brooks has joined us for a craft. In April, she brought wood, paint, and ribbon for a spring décor craft. The participants enjoyed the activity and the social interaction. We look forward to scheduling another session soon and hope to do something patriotic. (And Maria supplies doughnuts!)

Mother’s Day is near. Don’t forget to celebrate the women who made it possible for us all to be here. Our annual Mother’s Day luncheon is Wednesday, May 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. For more information check out the ad in this week’s paper! Thank you to Atchison County Mail for helping the Center with all of their advertising needs.

We appreciate all donations we receive. We are partially funded by Young at Heart Resources, the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging under the Older Americans Act of 1965. We rely on local funds and generosity of the community to keep this program going. Rock Port and Atchison County are very lucky to have not just one, but two nutrition program sites in the county. That offers not only a nutritious meal but also a choice. If you aren’t interested in what the Rock Port Senior Center is offering for lunch today, check out the Tarkio Nutrition Center’s menu for the day. Did you know that there are 21 senior centers in Northwest Missouri? Some are in neighboring counties.

If you are looking for summer volunteer opportunities, please reach out. We currently have two to three Fridays a month with no volunteer assigned for home delivery.

As always, we appreciate all of our volunteers and those who donate to the center. We are always looking for volunteers to help deliver to our homebound clients. Volunteer hours are reimbursed by the state to the center, which help feed the senior citizens in Rock Port. Not only are you taking a hot meal to someone who may not otherwise get one that day, you are also helping fund that meal. If you are interested in volunteering reach out to Maria at the center for more information. Each volunteer receives one free meal each time they volunteer. Just let the kitchen know (660-744-5812) if you will be taking a meal.