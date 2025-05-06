Free summer meals for all kids and teens will begin when the school year ends. Meals are free to children under the age of 18 and adults coming with a child can eat free, thanks to Community Services. (Scan the QR code to fill out the income validation form. This is voluntary and helps with the funding.)

The meals will be available weekdays May 16 through August 19, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Tarkio Nutrition Center, 412 Main Street. Call 660-736-5725 for more information.

This year, the kids’ summer menu will be the same as the adult menu. For those who don’t want what is on the menu, a turkey/ham and cheese sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich will be available.

The menu for the first week is:

May 16 – Chef salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Sun chips, pea salad, peaches

May 19 – Beef/cheesy pasta bake, stewed tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, pears

May 20 – Smothered steak or cheeseburger, mashed potatoes, broccoli, strawberry/banana

May 21 – Taco or nachos, refried beans, corn, pineapple

May 22 – Chicken and noodles, lettuce salad, beets, apricots

May 23 – Breakfast burrito, hash browns, stewed tomatoes, peaches

Kids in the Kitchen will be back again this year. Fun and interactive cooking classes will be held every Thursday at 12:00 noon.