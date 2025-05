Josh Schlueter clears the bar with plenty of room to take first place.

Cy Vogler (RP) and Bryar Wennihan (EA) battle it out in the 100 meter dash.

Zeke Gebhards makes the first exchange in the 4×400 meter relay with Kipton Waigand.

Tucker Hurst gives it his all as he throws the shot put.

Avery Fast stretches out in the long jump.

Rush Lewis gets Archer Meyerkorth the baton for the final leg of the 4×400 meter relay.

In the 4×400 meter relay, Jovie Millsap hands off to Avery Schomburg. The Rock Port girls placed third.

Lead leg Jude Long hands off to the second leg Evan Rogers in the 4×400 meter relay.

Stevie Gaines drives into the hurdle. Stevie finished in second place with a time of 17.99 seconds.

Mikayla Windham and Saphira Hegstrom stride it out down the back stretch during the 1600 meter run.

Reese Herron (RP) comes out of the first curve just ahead of Delaney Oswald (EA) in the open 400 meter dash. Reese finished in first place and Delaney placed third.

Harper Wood (RP), Leah Meyerkorth (RP), and Graceyn Reeves (EA), get a good start as they come out of the first curve of the 800 meter run.

Brynna Alsup has a clean hand-off to Teagan Taylor in the 4×200.

The East Atchison Wolves hosted the 2025 Junior High Indian Relays April 29, 2025, in Tarkio, Missouri. The Rock Port girls placed first with 89.50 points. Other team placings and points were: 2nd, Worth County (WC), 71; 3rd, Mound City (MC), 56.50; 4th, East Atchison (EA), 43; 5th, Albany (A), 39; 6th, North Andrew (NA), 38; 7th, King City (KC), 37; 8th, South Holt (SH), 36; 9th, Buchanan County (BC), 17; 10th, Nodaway Valley (NV), 15; 11th, North Nodaway (NN), 14; 12th, Craig (C), 6; and 13th, Platte Valley (PV), 3.

The Worth County (WC) boys’ team won with 102 points. Other team placings and points were: 2nd, Platte Valley (PV), 47.50; 3rd, Craig (C), 46.25; 4th, Rock Port (RP), 39.25; 5th, North Andrew (NA), 38; 6th, Buchanan County (BC), 33; 7th, East Atchison (EA), 30; 8th (tie), North Nodaway (NN) and Mound City (MC), 25; 10th (tie), Albany (A) and Nodaway Valley (NV), 23; 12th, King City (KC), 18.50; and 13th, South Holt (SH), 14.50.

Three records were broken at this year’s meet. Sophie Biermann of Mound City set a new record of 1.57m (5’2”) in the high jump, breaking the record of 1.52m (5’) set by East Atchison’s Faith Anderson in 2019. Jordan Danner of Worth County set a new record of 5.80m (19’1”) in the long jump, breaking the record of 5.50m (18’11”) set by Rock Port’s Logan Ellis in 2024. North Andrew’s Maverick Sybert ran the 1600m run with a time of 4:57.00. That broke the record of 5:12.31, set by Tarkio’s Heith Shaw in 1993.

Results of the meet are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Zoey Redmond (NA), 13.96; 2nd, Brianna Riley (WC), 14.35; 3rd, Karsyn Mollus (KC), 14.35; 4th, Ava Epperly (A), 14.40; 5th, Kinley Potter (KC), 14.48; 6th, Rozlyn McCown (RP), 14.65; 7th, Marley Eyman (MC), 14.72; 8th, Lena Shisler (A), 14.97; 9th, Arianna Owens (NN), 14.99; 10th, Delaney Oswald (EA), 15.04; 11th, Keegan Owens (C), 15.17; 12th, Makenna Caudill (EA), 15.23; 13th, Khloe Weinmann (BC), 15.25; 14th, Sadie Biermann (MC), 15.29; 15th, Miley Jenkins (NV), 15.36; 16th, Ashtyn Nowak (BC), 15.44; 17th, Taylor Long (NV), 15.49; 18th, Lily Hayden (PV), 15.84; 19th, Aleyda Clodfelter (RP), 16.21; 20th, Chesney Lark (SH), 16.49; 21st, Alexis Snead (WC), 16.87; 22nd, Grace Sturm (PV), 17.05; 23rd, Victoriah Woolsey (SH), 17.46; 24th, Kyra Rauch (C), 19.50; 25th, Harper Barnes (NA), 21.94

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Zoey Redmond (NA), 28.50; 2nd, Ava Epperly (A), 29.20; 3rd, Brianna Riley (WC), 29.30; 4th, Kenzie Wolfe (KC), 30.20; 5th, Teagan Taylor (EA), 30.80; 6th (tie), Cadence Hughes (MC) and Harper Roup (RP), 31.30; 8th, Avalee Servaes (BC), 31.50; 9th, Leila Brooks (EA), 32.40; 10th, Tara Evans (PV), 32.40; 11th, Gracie Law (KC), 32.70; 12th, Elliott Tanner (BC), 32.80; 13th, Keegan Owens (C), 33.18; 14th, Jolee Hauber (WC), 33.56; 15th, Ava Tubbs (MC), 33.91; 16th, Jolie Steuter (RP), 34.07; 17th, Vivian Hull (NV), 34.15; 18th, Georgia Holt (NA), 34.62; 19th, Makayla Seiter (A), 35.04; 20th, Grace Sturm (PV), 36.27; 21st, Victoriah Woolsey (SH), 36.74; 22nd, Kyra Rauch (C), 39.20

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Reese Herron (RP), 1:05.00; 2nd, Kaydence Downing (WC), 1:08.00; 3rd, Delaney Oswald (EA), 1:08.01; 4th, Harper Roup (RP), 1:09.00; 5th, Jalyi Farr (MC), 1:11.00; 6th, Frankee Sitherwood (MC), 1:12.00; 7th, Kamryn Constant (A), 1:13.00; 8th, Kodi Gast (NV), 1:14.00; 9th, Brynna Alsup (EA), 1:15.00; 10th (tie), Blakely Bogart (KC) and Kayson Schieber (PV), 1:16.00; 12th, Hadassah James (NA), 1:17.00; 13th, Lily Hayden (PV), 1:17.87; 14th (tie), Bailey Hutchcraft (KC), Charlotte Plummer (SH), and Haidyn French (NA), 1:18.00; 17th, Blair Ferguson (A), 1:19.00; 18th, Kassidy Joslin (WC), 1:20.00; 19th, Zoie Nowak (BC), 1:21.00; 20th, Khloe Weinmann (BC), 1:22.34; 21st, Brilee Bailey (SH), 1:23.47

800 Meter Run – 1st, Marlee Brown (MC), 2:41.85; 2nd, Gia McGinness (NV), 2:48.19; 3rd, Ruby Farrell (BC), 2:49.61; 4th, Leah Meyerkorth (RP), 2:50.13; 5th, Mackenzie Oswald (EA), 2:50.76; 6th, Harper Wood (RP), 2:51.82; 7th, Delaney Sybert (NA), 2:55.69; 8th, Eliza Clements (NN), 2:57.85; 9th, Graceyn Reeves (EA), 3:01.59

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Arianna Owens (NN), 6:05.00; 2nd, Harper Wood (RP), 6:07.00; 3rd, Delaney Sybert (NA), 6:16.00; 4th, Zoey Pearson (NN), 6:21.00; 5th, Mikayla Windham (EA), 6:22.00; 6th, Marlee Brown (MC), 6:23.00

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Brianna Riley (WC), 17.94; 2nd, Stevie Gaines (RP), 17.99; 3rd, Sophie Biermann (MC), 18.12; 4th, Harper Anderson (KC), 18.80; 5th, Makenna Eastborn (BC), 20.24; 6th, Brynleigh Lopez (EA), 20.43; 7th, Gracie Walker (EA), 20.48; 8th, Mariah Crawford (A), 20.67; 9th, Avalee Servaes (BC), 20.73; 10th, Jolie Steuter (RP), 20.92; 11th, Trinity Otto (PV), 21.27; 12th, Meghan Owens (KC), 21.32; 13th, Chloe Long (NV), 21.77; 14th, Ava Tubbs (MC), 21.80; 15th, Charlotte Plummer (SH), 22.06; 16th, Hadassah James (NA), 22.76; 17th, Cambree Maupin (NV), 23.48

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, King City, 56.12; 2nd, Rock Port, 57.15; 3rd, North Andrew, 58.64; 4th, Worth County, 58.99; 5th, Mound City, 59.30; 6th, Buchanan County, 59.61; 7th, East Atchison, 59.77; 8th, Platte Valley, 1:01.00; 9th, Albany, 1:02.00; 10th, South Holt, 1:05.00; 11th, Nodaway Valley, 1:07.00

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison, 2:03.26; 2nd, Worth County, 2:05.53; 3rd, Rock Port, 2:06.63; 4th, Nodaway Valley, 2:07.84; 5th, Mound City, 2:09.83; 6th, Platte Valley, 2:12.60; 7th, Albany, 2:13.21; 8th, King City, 2:13.61; 9th, South Holt, 2:20.25; 10th, Buchanan County, 2:33.52

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison, 4:40.00; 2nd, Mound City,’ 4:56.00; 3th, Rock Port, 4:59.00; 4th, Worth County, 5:05.00; 5th, Nodaway Valley, 5:07.00; 6th, Albany, 5:12.00; 7th, Platte Valley, 5:17.00; 8th, North Nodaway, 5:19.00; 9th, King City, 5:20.00; 10th, North Andrew, 5:25.00

High Jump – 1st, Sophie Biermann (MC), 1.57m; 2nd, Brecklyn Rush (WC), 1.37m; 3rd, Delaney Clark (A), 1.33m; 4th, Sadie Biermann (MC), 1.32m; 5th (tie), Harper Roup (RP), Teagan Taylor (EA), and Makenna Caudill (EA), 1.27m; 8th (tie), Kinley Fletchall (WC) and Ruby Farrell (BC), 1.26m; 10th (tie), Autumn Novotny (KC), Ashtyn Nowak (BC), Ava Epperly (A), and Reese Herron (RP), 1.22m

Pole Vault – 1st, Sophie Biermann (MC), 2.13m; 2nd, Gracie Walker (EA), 2.12m; 3rd, Hadley Rush (WC), 1.83m; 4th, Maeve Roup (RP), 1.82m; 5th, Harper Wood (RP), 1.68m; 6th, Autumn Bolby (NV), 1.67m; 7th, Renae Gladstone (WC), 1.65m

Long Jump – 1st, Ava Epperly (A), 4.76m; 2nd, Emalynn DeBee (SH), 4.25m; 3rd, Zoey Redmond (NA), 4.22m; 4th, Rozlyn McCown (RP), 4.11m; 5th, Brianna Riley (WC), 4.05m; 6th, Gracie Thurman (WC), 4.04m; 7th, Reese Herron (RP), 3.88m; 8th, Delaney Clark (A), 3.80m; 9th, Elliott Tanner (BC), 3.65m; 10th, Makenna Eastborn (BC), 3.59m; 11th, Marley Eyman (MC), 3.58m; 12th, Ava Tubbs (MC), 3.56m; 13th, Harper Anderson (KC), 3.53m; 14th, Brenna Kingery (EA), 3.50m; 15th, Claire Clements (PV), 3.42m; 16th, Avery Fast (EA), 3.39m; 17th (tie), Georgia Holt (NA) and Vivian Hull (NV), 3.16m; 19th, Rylee Sage (SH), 3.11m; 20th, Preslee Deatherage (KC), 3.00m; 21st, Cambree Maupin (NV), 2.98m; 22nd, Alyssa Smith (PV), 2.67m; 23rd, Kyra Rauch (C), 2.55m

Triple Jump – 1st, Emalynn DeBee (SH), 9.36m; 2nd, Stevie Gaines (RP), 9.23m; 3rd, Keegan Owens (C), 9.05m; 4th, Ellie Garst (RP), 8.66m; 5th, Lexi Wray (PV), 8.62m; 6th, Delaney Clark (A), 8.57m; 7th, Kennedy Murphy (WC), 8.56m; 8th, Delaney Sybert (NA), 8.53m; 9th, Hadley Rush (WC), 8.50m; 10th, Sadie Biermann (MC), 8.31m; 11th, Delaney Oswald (EA), 8.26m; 12th, Gia McGinness (NV), 8.15m; 13th, Ava Tubbs (MC), 7.93m; 14th (tie), Blakely Bogart (KC) and Gracie Law (KC), 7.86m; 16th, Taylor Wilson (NA), 7.52m; 17th, Chesney Lark (SH), 7.40m; 18th, Mackenzie Oswald (EA), 7.35m; 19th, Makayla Seiter (A), 6.55m

Shot Put – 1st, Eden Allen (SH), 10.26m; 2nd, Makinley Dodge (A), 9.81m; 3rd, Kaylee Chatman (BC), 9.50m; 4th, Ella Price (KC), 9.26m; 5th, Jane Hawk (WC), 9.24m; 6th, Trinity Findley (A), 8.30m; 7th, Lily Hayden (PV), 8.09m; 8th, Haley Russell (WC), 7.73m; 9th, Vivian Roller (NA), 7.62m; 10th, Hayden Manley (NA), 7.58m; 11th, Abby Hailey (NV), 7.57m; 12th, Ali Ellis (RP), 7.39m; 13th, Chloe Jensen (PV), 7.24m; 14th, Miley Jenkins (NV), 7.17m; 15th, Kaysten Livengood (MC), 7.11m

Discus Throw – 1st, Stevie Gaines (RP), 28.32m; 2nd, Eden Allen (SH), 26.95m; 3rd, Ella Price (KC), 25.33m; 4th, Gabbey Maudlin (WC), 24.12m; 5th, Kaylee Chatman (BC), 23.14m; 6th, Paylor Moppin (KC), 21.85m; 7th (tie), Jane Hawk (WC) and Makinley Dodge (A), 21.57m; 9th, Hayden Manley (NA), 19.87m; 10th, Brilee Slemp (EA), 17.12m; 11th, Daelynn Yocum (MC), 16.74m; 12th, Vivian Roller (NA), 16.41m; 13th, Ali Ellis (RP), 15.96m; 14th, Addy Wood (PV), 15.86m; 15th, Elissa Kendall (NV), 15.06m

BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Easton Matthews (BC), 12.36; 2nd, Grady Gockel (PV), 12.55; 3rd, Jordan Dannar (WC), 12.83; 4th, Kameron Noland (SH), 12.93; 5th, Jackson Keho (NN), 13.05; 6th, Zayden Palmer (A), 13.51; 7th, Preston LaFollette (SH), 13.83; 8th, Blake McDermott (KC), 13.95; 9th, Deyton Burke (EA), 13.96; 10th (tie), Tracer George (NA) and Latham Kollitz (KC), 13.99; 12th, Leighton Servaes (BC), 14.14; 13th, Easton Madden (NV), 14.27; 14th, Chase Nauman (MC), 14.53; 15th, Derek Johnson (NV), 15.27; 16th, Porter Sorensen (A), 15.33; 17th, Anthony Masonbrink (RP), 15.67; 18th, Cy Vogler (RP), 15.74; 19th, Bryar Wennihan (EA), 16.20; 20th, David Wideman (WC), 16.36; 21st, Ryan Edwards (MC), 16.52; 22nd, Sean Sollars (C), 17.99; 23rd, Sam Jenkins (NN), 21.45

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Easton Matthews (BC), 25.25; 2nd, Grady Gockel (PV), 25.50; 3rd, Jordan Dannar (WC), 25.88; 4th, Blaise Krogen (RP), 26.42; 5th, Zayden Palmer (A), 27.02; 6th, Rowdy Hamblen (NA), 27.53; 7th, Landon Melton-Burrell (RP), 28.10; 8th, Nolan Brown (NV), 28.60; 9th, Leighton Servaes (BC), 28.90; 10th, Archer Atkins (KC), 29.17; 11th, Brylyn Pearce (SH), 29.40; 12th, Riley Koop (EA), 29.90; 13th, Easton Wainscott (KC), 32.00;14th, MJ May (EA), 32.77; 15th, Tucker Fletchall (WC), 33.50; 16th, Liam Hughes (NV), 33.93; 17th, Luke Oswald (MC), 34.70; 18th, Ward Hamilton (A), 35.20; 19th, Sean Sollars (C), 35.60; 20th, Evan Miro (MC), 36.20; 21st, Kayden Snuffer (NN), 36.80; 22nd, Luke Violett (PV), 38.00; 23rd, Kamden Reynolds (NN), 39.80

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Easton Matthews (BC), 57.10; 2nd, Grady Gockel (PV), 58.20; 3rd, Jordan Dannar (WC), 58.50; 4th, Thate Haist (NA), 1:00.00; 5th, Kelso Manring (A), 1:01.00; 6th (tie), Levi Hansen (PV) and Latham Kollitz (KC), 1:02.00; 8th (tie), Cameran Knapp (C) and Kameron Noland (SH), 1:03.00; 10th (tie), Jude Long (EA) and Ethan Randall (NV), 1:04.00; 12th, Tracer George (NA), 1:05.00; 13th (tie), Archer Meyerkorth (RP), James McAfee (SH), and Gunner Moyer (C), 1:06.00; 16th, Zach Koop (EA), 1:07.00; 17th, Gabriel Griffin (MC), 1:09.00; 18th, Chase Nauman (MC), 1:10.00; 19th, Leighton Servaes (BC), 1:11.00; 20th, Aiden Acklin (NV), 1:12.00; 21st, Emmett Pearl (KC), 1:15.00; 22nd, Gannon Stricker (NN), 1:17.00; 23rd, Cade Miller (NN), 1:20.00; 24th, Grant Spiegel (RP), 1:24.00; 25th (tie), David Wideman (WC) and Landon Dunbar (A), 1:25.00

800 Meter Run – 1st, Maverick Sybert (NA), 2:20.62; 2nd, Darrian Gilliland (C), 2:29.99; 3rd, Brogan O’Conner (NV), 2:37.36; 4th, Memphis Mick (C), 2:39.69; 5th, Kameron Noland (SH), 2:41.94; 6th, Gage Hartman (BC), 2:42.67

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Maverick Sybert (NA), 4:57.00; 2nd, Darrian Gilliland (C), 5:14.00; 3rd, Conner Pearson (NN), 5:43.00; 4th, Craig Sollars (C), 5:44.00; 5th, Liam Kerns (SH), 5:45.00; 6th, Garret Mason (KC), 5:57.00

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Blaise Krogen (RP), 16.21; 2nd, Brock Healy (WC), 16.92; 3rd, Josh Schlueter (EA), 17.05; 4th, Mason Hiatt (WC), 17.77; 5th, James McAfee (SH), 19.84; 6th, Marek Stevens (NN), 19.96; 7th, Brody Killin (MC), 20.87; 8th, MJ May (EA), 20.93; 9th, Michael Cochran (A), 22.07; 10th, Ethan Luckow (PV), 22.85; 11th, Cameron Snodderley (NV), 23.28; 12th, Colton Nielson (PV), 23.45; 13th, Bobby Clemens (BC), 24.99; 14th, Andrew Giddens (BC), 26.73; 15th, Bryant Damewood (NV), 27.47; 16th, Lane Bevering (MC), 28.51

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Worth County, 51.95; 2nd, Mound City, 52.51; 3rd, King City, 53.80; 4th, East Atchison, 54.21; 5th, Platte Valley, 58.60; 6th, Rock Port, 1:00.23; 7th, Nodaway Valley, 1:01.24; 8th, Buchanan County, 1:05.45; 9th, Albany, 1:05.65

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Mound City, 1:50.63; 2nd, Worth County, 1:52.00; 3rd, Nodaway Valley, 1:56.83; 4th, Platte Valley, 1:58.66; 5th, Craig, 1:58.70; 6th, King City, 1:58.93; 7th, Rock Port, 2:00.96; 8th, East Atchison, 2:08.31; 9th, Albany, 2:23.95; 10th, North Nodaway, 2:27.79; 11th, Buchanan County, 2:35.25

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, Worth County, 4:18.00; 2nd, Craig, 4:23.00; 3rd, North Andrew, 4:24.00; 4th, Platte Valley, 4:25.00; 5th, North Nodaway, 4:26.00; 6th, Nodaway Valley, 4:31.00; 7th, East Atchison, 4:36.00; 8th, Rock Port, 5:08.00; 9th, Albany, 5:14.00

High Jump – 1st, Josh Schlueter (EA), 1.57m; 2nd, Marek Stevens (NN), 1.56m; 3rd, Chase Nauman (MC), 1.55m; 4th, Maverick Sybert (NA), 1.54m; 5th, Zayden Palmer (A), 1.52m; 6th (tie), Preston LaFollette (SH), Landon Melton-Burrell (RP), Cameran Knapp, and Coltyn Fansher (SH), 1.42m

Pole Vault – 1st, Brock Healy (WC), 2.59m; 2nd, Easton Madden (NV), 2.13m; 3rd, Zeke Gebhards (RP), 2.12m; 4th, Colton Zach (RP), 1.98m; 5th, Nolan Brown (NV), 1.97m; 6th, Max Hiatt (WC), 1.96m; 7th, Owen Vette (EA), 1.68m

Long Jump – 1st, Jordan Dannar (WC), 5.80m; 2nd, Darrian Gilliland (C), 4.93m; 3rd, Blaise Krogen (RP), 4.92m; 4th, Zayden Palmer (A), 4.88m; 5th, Rowdy Hamblen (NA), 4.64m; 6th, Brody Voltmer (MC), 4.62m; 7th, Marek Stevens (NN), 4.58m; 8th (tie), Mason Hiatt (WC) and Jackson Keho (NN), 4.54m; 10th (tie), Zachary Caton (MC) and Preston LaFollette (SH), 4.50m; 12th, Blake McDermott (KC), 4.48m; 13th, Levi Hansen (PV), 4.45m; 14th, Ethan Randall (NV), 4.34m; 15th, Coltyn Fansher (SH), 4.28m; 16th, Latham Kollitz (KC), 4.17m; 17th, Noah Barnett (NV), 4.16m; 18th, Kipton Hill (NA), 3.96m; 19th, Craig Sollars (C), 3.95m; 20th, Evan Rogers (EA), 3.91m; 21st, Zach Koop (EA), 3.66m; 22nd, Rush Lewis (RP), 3.43m; 23rd, Gage Atkison (A), 2.90m

Triple Jump – 1st, Grady Gockel (PV), 11.52m; 2nd, Blaise Krogen (RP), 11.40m; 3rd, Brock Healy (WC), 10.95m; 4th, Gunner Moyer (C), 10.51m; 5th, Deyton Burke (EA), 10.35m; 6th, Silas Brown (WC), 10.22m; 7th, Jackson Keho (NN), 9.76m; 8th, Jude Long (EA), 9.63m; 9th, Thate Haist (NA), 9.46m; 10th, Chase Nauman (MC), 9.27m; 11th, Coltyn Fansher (SH), 9.22m; 12th, Brody Killin (MC), 9.06m; 13th, Kipton Hill (NA), 8.99m; 14th, Brogan O’Conner (NV), 8.98m; 15th, Gage Hartman (BC), 8.90m; 16th, Easton Wainscott (KC), 8.52m; 17th, Emmett Pearl (KC), 8.41m; 18th, Kipton Waigand (RP), 8.32m; 19th, Porter Sorensen (A), 8.17m; 20th, Aiden Acklin (NV), 8.02m; 21st, Sean Sollars (C), 7.15m; 22nd, Tucker Lane (BC), 7.05m; 23rd, Kyzer Schroeder (SH), 7.04m

Shot Put – 1st, Masen Davis (KC), 10.69m; 2nd, Zane Freeman (A), 10.66m; 3rd, Gannon Stricker (NN), 10.36m; 4th, Hale Coleman (SH), 9.87m; 5th, Cooper Lane (PV), 9.70m; 6th, Conner Campbell (NA), 9.28m; 7th, Owyn Wuillay (WC), 9.20m; 8th, Tucker Hurst (EA), 8.93m; 9th, Jacob Pyles (BC), 8.87m; 10th, Weston Hill (WC), 8.80m; 11th, Parker Pierce (BC), 8.73m; 12th, Chet Goff (NV), 8.49m; 13th, Liam Kerns (SH), 8.36m; 14th, Caleb Russell (MC), 8.21m; 15th, Channing Ellis (NA), 8.13m; 16th, Briar Daugherty (RP), 7.48m; 17th, Ethan Hunter (RP), 7.41m; 18th, Ryder Wynn (NV), 7.16m; 19th, Bryar Wennihan (EA), 7.01m; 20th, Camden Smith (A), 7.00m

Discus Throw – 1st, Brock Healy (WC), 34.82m; 2nd, Josh Schlueter (EA), 34.75m; 3rd, Owyn Wuillay (WC), 32.48m; 4th, Zane Freeman (A), 32.11m; 5th, Reid Reagan (BC), 32.00m; 6th, Aiden McQueen (PV), 29.91m; 7th, Hale Coleman (SH), 28.85m; 8th, Fisher Smeltz (EA), 27.58m; 9th, Caleb Russell (MC), 27.11m; 10th, Tripp Crawford (A), 26.12m; 11th, Gannon Stricker (NN), 25.02m; 12th, Garret Mason (KC), 22.71m; 13th, Lincoln Jackson (RP), 22.61m; 14th, Conner Campbell (NA), 22.05m; 15th, Parker Pierce (BC), 21.94m; 16th, Isaac Dougherty (RP), 20.97m; 17th, Mayson White (MC), 20.78m