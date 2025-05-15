Avery Meyerkorth (RP) and Taya Windham (EA) went 1, 2 in the 800 meter run. Avery ran a 2:35.41 and Taya finished with a time of 2:40.65.

Raylynn Jenkins has a clean hand-off with Karlie Gebhards in the 4×200 meter relay. The Rock Port team placed sixth.

Westyn Amthor cleared 3.05 meters and placed fifth at Panther Relays.

Clayton Vernon hits Mason Kingery’s hand in the first exchange of the 4×200 meter relay. EA placed fourth with a time of 1:44.11.

Malachi Skillen finished the Panther Relays with a double, winning both the 1600 and the 3200 meter runs.

Mason Kingery connects with Owen DeRosier in the final exchange of the 4×100 meter relay. EA placed third with a time of 48.01.

The East Atchison and Rock Port High School track teams competed in the 2025 Panther Relays May 2, 2025, in Mound City, Missouri. The Rock Port girls’ team won the event with 158.50 points and the Lady Wolves placed fourth with 70 points. The Rock Port boys’ team also won first place with 117 points and the EA Wolves placed seventh with 42 points.

Ella Meyerkorth set a new meet record in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.42 and the team of Ella Meyerkorth, Audrie Meyerkorth, Braylyn Wood, and Avery Meyerkorth set a meet record of 4:11.66 in the girls’ 4×400 meter relay.

Results for the Rock Port (RP) and East Atchison (EA) athletes are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 9th, Jessa Geib (RP), 14.72; 11th, Rhoni Caudill (EA), 15.01; 12th, Kennedi Seiter (RP), 15.52; 19th, Tabitha Chaney (EA), 18.89

200 Meter Dash – 5th, Dylan Drummond (EA), 30.49; 8th, Kennedy White (EA), 31.06; 12th, Kennedi Seiter (RP), 32.95; 16th, Claire Miller (RP), 36.61

400 Meter Dash – 4th, Audrie Meyerkorth (RP), 1:04.48; 8th, Kennedy White (EA), 1:12.19; 9th, Raylynn Jenkins (RP), 1:12.83

800 Meter Run – 1st, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 2:35.41; 2nd, Taya Windham (EA), 2:40.65; 6th, Karlie Gebhards (RP), 2:57.46

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Norah Watkins (RP), 5:57.35; 7th, Danika Agnew (EA), 6:51.87; 10th, Macy Stepp (EA), 7:36.58

3200 Meter Run – 2nd, Norah Watkins (RP), 12:58.69

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 15.88; 2nd, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 16.21

300 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 47.42; 2nd, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 48.61; 4th, Braylyn Wood (RP), 54.47

4×100 Meter Relay – 4th, Rock Port (Jacoby Driskell, Tatum Vogler, Landrey Kelly, Audrie Meyerkorth), 55.83; 5th, East Atchison (Rhoni Caudill, Azlynn Wiley, Dylan Drummond, Taya Windham), 57.30

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Dylan Drummond, Grace Caudill, Lizzie Schlueter), 1:56.03; 6th, Rock Port (Talyn Amthor, Raylynn Jenkins, Tatum Vogler, Karlie Gebhards), 2:05.59

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port (Ella Meyerkorth, Audrie Meyerkorth, Braylyn Wood, Avery Meyerkorth), 4:11.66; 3rd, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Taya Windham, Grace Caudill, Lizzie Schlueter), 4:26.66

4×800 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port (Jacoby Driskell, Norah Watkins, Braylyn Wood, Avery Meyerkorth), 10:21.81; 2nd, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Taya Windham, Grace Caudill, Bailey Wennihan), 10:53.22

High Jump – 1st, Audrie Meyerkorth (RP), 1.60m; 5th (tie), Claire Miller (RP), 1.40m

Pole Vault – 3rd, Grace Oswald (EA), 2.59m; 5th, Landrey Kelly (RP), 2.59m; 6th (tie), Talyn Amthor 9 (RP), 2.29m; 9th (tie), Danni Irvine (EA), 2.13m

Long Jump – 1st, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 4.90m; 5th, Grace Caudill (EA), 4.17m; 7th, Braylyn Wood (RP), 4.13m

Triple Jump – 3rd, Jacoby Driskell (RP), 9.28m; 7th, Landrey Kelly (RP), 9.30m 8.88m; 9th, Azlynn Wiley (EA), 9.29m 8.59m

Shot Put – 5th, Jessa Geib (RP), 8.72m; 7th, Kinley Lair (RP), 8.34m; 11th, Chloe Vernon (EA), 7.68m

Discus Throw – 4th, Tatum Vogler (RP), 29.24m; 6th, Raylynn Jenkins (RP), 27.47m; 11th, Chloe Vernon (EA), 22.82m; 12th, Delainee White (EA), 20.59m

Javelin Throw – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 30.75m; 3rd, Raylynn Jenkins (RP), 28.96m; 13th, Chloe Vernon (EA), 20.56m; 17th, Danika Agnew (EA), 13.59m

BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Dylan Lair (RP), 11.35; 2nd, Case Millsap (RP), 11.92

200 Meter Dash – 2nd, Case Millsap (RP), 24.43

400 Meter Dash – 12th, Zane Cook (RP), 1:01.05; 14th, Desmond Chaney (RP), 1:02.45

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Malachi Skillen (RP), 4:56.02

3200 Meter Run – 1st, Malachi Skillen (RP), 11:02.52; 4th, Cole Anderson (EA), 11:38.16

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port (Camden McEnaney, Case Millsap, Corbyn Jakub, Dylan Lair), 45.87; 3rd, East Atchison (Gavyn Irvine, Mason Kingery, Luke Gebhards, Owen DeRosier), 48.01

4×200 Meter Relay – 3rd, Rock Port (Camden McEnaney, Bracton Cook, Corbyn Jakub, Case Millsap), 1:38.95; 4th, East Atchison (Mason Kingery, Clayton Vernon, Luke Gebhards, Owen DeRosier), 1:44.11

4×400 Meter Relay – 3rd, East Atchison (Gavyn Irvine, Quin Staten, Shaylon McNaughton, Mason Kingery), 3:47.11

4×800 Meter Relay – 3rd, East Atchison (Mason Kingery, Clayton Vernon, Quin Staten, Cole Anderson), 9:39.68; 5th, Rock Port (Zane Cook, Cooper Daugherty, Levi Lucas, Kendan Melton), 10:49.61

Pole Vault – 5th, Westyn Amthor (RP), 3.05m

Long Jump – 2nd, Dylan Lair (RP), 5.91m; 3rd, Owen DeRosier (EA), 5.90m

Triple Jump – 2nd, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 11.93m; 8th, Kendan Melton (RP), 10.12m

Shot Put – 1st, Ryder Herron (RP), 13.32m; 7th, Gabe Gebhards (RP), 10.85m; 15th, Karsyn White (EA), 7.80m

Discus Throw – 1st, Gabe Gebhards (RP), 41.45m; 2nd, Ryder Herron (RP), 34.40m

Javelin Throw – 2nd, Gabe Gebhards (RP), 39.43m; 14th, Quentin Jackson (RP), 28.41m