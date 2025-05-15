Emma Lee McEnaney, daughter of Logan and Dorothy (Good) Townsend, was born March 30, 1941. She passed away May 5, 2025.

Emma Lee was united in marriage to Gerald McEnaney and they became the parents of two children, Leonard and Jerrone. They later divorced.

She worked in the medical field and was a hairstylist for many years.

Emma Lee was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Logan Townsend; and sister, Joan Scheffler. Survivors include her son, Leonard McEnaney and his wife, Janene of Tarkio; daughter, Jerrone Winder and her husband, Chuck of St. Joseph, Missouri; sister, Nadine Swob; brother, Ronald Townsend and his wife, Mary of St. Joseph; grandchildren, David (Megan) McEnaney, Sierrah (Matt) Casseday, Rachel (Jay) Stanton, Marcus (Haley) Willoughby, and Denise (Kevin) Sanders; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Cremation was under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. An online guest book and obituary can be found at www.simplifyfunerals.com.