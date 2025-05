The Fairfax Avenue of Flags will be displayed in the Fairfax City Park for Memorial Day. Volunteers are needed to help raise the flags at 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 23, and lower them Tuesday, May 27, at 4:00 p.m. The Avenue of Flags project is under the direction of John Richards American Legion Post #284. The flags are flown in memory of those who served their country.